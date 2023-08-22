Andrea Brillantes Admits She's *Open* To Dating Kyle Echarri 'In The Future'

ICYMI, Andrea Brillantes and her closest friends Criza Taa, Danica Ongtengco, and Bea Borres, have been treating us to some incredibly hilarious vlogs on YouTube. And in their latest collaboration, the four besties decided to do the “Date or Pass” challenge!

Instagram/blythe

The game goes like this: Blythe will mention names of different men, and the girls are tasked with deciding whether they'd choose to ~date~ them or not. It definitely got some intriguing answers from the bunch, including a revelation from Blythe that she’s *open* to dating her Kadenang Ginto co-star Kyle Echarri. OMG!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Pass for now. Pass for now kasi kakabalik lang namin sa isa’t isa. Yung buhay namin, mag-best friends pa lang kami. Pero siguro in the future, ewan ko, I would date him,” she says.

Instagram/blythe

This comes after the two recently *reconnected* after years of not being in each other’s lives.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na I'm happy na you are back into my life again," Andrea shared. Nagkaroon kasi kami ng konting disconnection ni Kyle. Pero masaya ako na nandito na ulit yung best friend ko.”

Awww! So kilig!