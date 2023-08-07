Andrea Brillantes Reunites With Kyle Echarri: 'My best friend is back!'

We love a good reunion, and recently, Andrea Brillantes spent some quality time again with Kyle Echarri.

"My best friend is back!!" Andrea wrote in a post, featuring their photos from a hiking trip.

"It’s been four years since I last posted Kyle in my feed hahahaha welcome back, I guess @kyleecharri."

In a vlog, Andrea shared how happy she is to spend time again with Kyle. The two proceeded to play a game of "Who's More Likely" to test how well they still know each other and even reminisced about their wacky times together in old vlogs.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na I'm happy na you are back into my life again," Andrea shared. Nagkaroon kasi kami ng konting disconnection ni Kyle. Pero masaya ako na nandito na ulit yung best friend ko."

On Kyle's YouTube channel, on the other hand, the two had a heart-to-heart talk about how they've been doing. The upload was entitled, 'How does Andrea really feel?' | Perspectives by Kyle Echarri."

At one point, Andrea admitted that the past month had been hard for her, until one day something just "clicked" and she felt better.

"May isang gabi lang, legit, na I had fun," Andrea shared. "Tapos biglang naisip ko lang, 'What the hell? Ba't pa 'ko malungkot sa bagay na 'to? Ang saya-saya ng buhay and it-he-she-they-kung ano man, they don't matter talaga. What matters is anong meron ngayon, my friends, my family, my job, my fans."

It's not clear what difficult time Andrea was referring to, but she broke up recently with actor-basketball player Ricci Rivero.

The two are set to star in the upcoming Dreamscape production, "Senior High," which marks their reunion project following Huwag Kang Mangamba in 2020.

Watch Andrea and Kyle's vlogs here:

