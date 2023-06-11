We're Loving Andrea Brillantes' Unbothered, GGSS Pics In Granada, Spain

Andrea Brillantes is having the time of her life overseas amid her much-publicized breakup with actor-basketball player Ricci Rivero,

The 20-year-old recently posted snaps of herself looking all *gorgeous* in a strappy green number, while enjoying a vacation in Spain.

"Ganda ko SKL," she wrote in her caption on Twitter.

On IG, Andrea shared more photos of her vacay in Granada. Celebs such as Awra Biguela and JK Labajo left messages of support in the comments section.

"I love you," Awra wrote, while JK posted three heart emojis,

It was early Friday, June 9, when Ricci confirmed he and Andrea had split.

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what we're going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," he said in a tweet.

Rumors have also been circulating that beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Mae Bautista was allegedly involved in the two personalities' breakup. Her name was among the top Google Trends breakout searches that day.

Andrea posted her Spain pics on the same day. Just shows us the positive, unbothered, GGSS spirit we all should emanate post-breakup!

