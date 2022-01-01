Angeline Quinto Flaunts Baby Bump For The First Time In New Year's Post

Angeline Quinto proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a New Year's post on Insta.

The singer, who is due to give birth in April, wrote, "From our family to yours, happy 2022."

The post featured Angeline in a green top and her partner's hands embracing the singer's belly.

Continue reading below ↓

On Christmas Day, Angeline also shared a photo of her positive pregnancy test results. She shared, "Dahil Pasko ngayon, ito ang pinakamagandang regalo [na] natanggap ko. Ito ang pinakamagandang positive result sa buhay ko. Baby on the way."

Angeline has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps. In an interview with Karen Davila in October, Angeline shared that she met him in 2019 through the boyfriend of one of her friends from Sampaloc. She said, "Parang mas gusto ko na mas private nalang kasi yung trabaho natin alam ng publiko."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fast forward to December, Angeline broke the news that she's expecting in an interview with Boy Abunda. When asked if her boyfriend is "the one," Angeline said, "Tito Boy, ganoon pala 'yon. Parang, alam mo na agad. Matagal na rin po ako hindi nagkakaroon ng relationship. Nagkakilala kami bago pa mag-pandemic. So before pa nawala si Mama, nakilala na niya si Mama Bob."