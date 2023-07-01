Whoa, Barbie Forteza Guested On It's Showtime

July 1 marks a first for Philippine noontime programs: TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon) with their "Dabarkads" aired their new show with TV5 (amid the Eat! Bulaga controversy), while ABS-CBN's It's Showtime! made the big move to GMA via G TV.

It's Showtime! fans were in for a treat when Barbie Forteza joined Kim Chiu, Belle Mariano, and Alexa Ilacad in a dance number, another first as they hail from rival networks.

After dancing, the Maria Clarra At Ibarra star asked, "Puwede po bang bumati?" Seconds later, she cried the iconic It's Showtime! greeting, "What's up, madlang people?", to the delight of netizens. In fact, her guesting went viral and #BinibiningKlay was a trending topic on Twitter.

Alexa even shared a cute photo with Barbie, Kim, and Belle, looking like a K-pop girl group.

Guess this is just the first of Kapuso stars appearing on It's Showtime!

