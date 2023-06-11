Paolo Contis Asks Netizens To Spare 'Eat Bulaga' Staff, Crew, From Bashing: 'Sila po ang nagpapakain sa pamilya nila'

It's been a challenging week for actor Paolo Contis ever since he and other talents took over the reins of hosting the new Eat Bulaga, ever since Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, and other hosts bid farewell to Eat Bulaga's production company, TAPE, Inc., on May 31, 2023.

Before ending the June 10 airing of the program, Paolo got emotional as he made a plea to the public, amid criticism he and the show have been receiving.

"Yung bashing sa amin, mga mura, pag-aalipusta sa amin, inspirasyon po namin 'yan," he said. "Binabasa namin lahat 'yan. Pero yung mga magagandang comments, nababasa rin namin yan. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo."

Paolo went on to share how the people behind the camera, such as the staff and crew, serve as a source of inspiration for him and his co-hosts. He also praised them for their tireless work guiding them in hosting Eat Bulaga.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Gaya ng programang Eat Bulaga, eto pong mga staff and crew namin, pinili rin po nila na hindi mang-iwan. Dahil may mga pamilya sila na nangangailangan. Sila po ang nagpapakain sa pamilya nila. Yan po ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit hindi nila tayo iniwan."

Paolo added that while he is used to being at the receiving end of bashing from netizens, it pains him when the Eat Bulaga staff and crew are targeted online. He also pointed out that these people have only Eat Bulaga to rely on to make a living.

"Ngayon, 'pag nagkaiwanan, ang pinaka-apektado po ay sila. Kasi kaming mga artista may iba kaming show. May iba kaming puwedeng pagkakitaan. Eto po ang kabuhayan nila. Masakit sa akin pag bina-bash niyo sila. Ako sanay ako diyan: breakfast, lunch, at dinner.

"We will do our best para maging masaya kayo," Paolo promised. "Sana ay huwag na ninyong idamay yung staff at yung crew. They don't deserve it. Maybe I do. But they don't."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

It appears that Paolo's publicized breakup with his ex-partner LJ Reyes, and his current relationship with actress Yen Santos have not been received well by the public.

Meanwhile, the new Eat Bulaga is hosted by Alexa Miro, Buboy Villar, Betong Sumaya, Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi. Actor and former Manila mayor Isko Moreno has been confirmed to be joining the show as host beginning June 12.

MORE ON PAOLO CONTIS:

Heads Up, '90s Kids! Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad, And Paolo Contis Are *Reuniting* For A Movie

Paolo Contis Just Gave Advice To *Cheaters*: 'Try to change for the better'

Paolo Contis *Finally* Admits That He’s Dating Yen Santos