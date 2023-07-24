Watching ‘Barbie’ Helped Me Heal My *Inner Child* And Appreciate All My Mom’s Sacrifices

Warning: spoilers ahead

The internet’s Barbie obsession is at an all-time high, given that Greta Gerwig’s campy, cameo-filled comedy made its theatrical debut last week! “Hi Barbie” (or “Hi Ken”) is on everyone’s mouths nowadays, seemingly taken back to a time when most of us were clasping our dolls tight and convincing our moms to buy us our very own dream house, a make-believe world where we took control as adults and dressed up our Barbies however we want.

I didn’t think of it much back then, but I didn’t really resonate so much with my doll as a kid, mainly because all my child-self wanted was to keep her perfect and tidy and all things dreamy—aka what I envisioned grown-up girls to be. However, Greta (known for her work in Little Women and Lady Bird) took the audience to a different route with her interpretation of the doll beloved by generations, giving the character the credit and nuance she deserves and eventually making Barbie relatable for everyone—even for the not-so-prim-and-proper girls like me.

What is Barbie movie all about?

The film’s setting takes place in Barbieland, a fantasy world where “all problems of feminism and equal rights have been solved”. In this world, Barbies are anything and anyone (lawyers, doctors, members of the Supreme Court, President). Except Kens—who are just well, Kens and whose main job is “beach”. Plus, Allan (a hapless character played by Michael Cera).

Producer Margot Robbie plays stereotypical Barbie, who used to live the perfect life until one day when she developed flat feet and cellulite and had intrusive thoughts of ~dying~. A visit to “Weird Barbie” led her to explore the real world in hopes of stitching her life back to its flawless state, only to put her on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and existential crisis.

Who are the cast members of Barbie?

Quite the star-studded ensemble, if you ask us. While some A-listers were tapped but weren’t available to join the cast (Ehem, Gal Gadot). That doesn’t mean the film lacked serious talent. Starring opposite Margot is Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling (we couldn’t rave about his performance *kenough*!) as Ken. Ugly Betty star America Ferrera also plays a pivotal role as the working mother who delivered that iconic monologue (a dream line by Meryl Streep, FYI) as she embarked on a parallel self-discovery with Barbie. Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey (Margot’s TWIN) and Shang-Chi's Simu Liu are also stellar Barbie and Kens. Plus, who can forget Dua Lipa, whose contributions to the film’s killer soundtrack are can’t-misses?

Why does Barbie deserve a spot on your watchlist?

The movie is many things, but one particular element that struck me is the exploration of the mother-daughter relationship in the storyline. ICYDK, Barbie’s inventor Ruth Handler created the iconic toy for her daughter Barbara, whom the doll was named after. Her invention stemmed from her wanting her little girl and other kids to play with the doll and dream up incredible future possibilities for themselves—a gesture lost over time after Barbie’s legacy found itself steeped in controversy of the feminism wave and sexist rhetoric.

The struggles of America’s character (who was in a complicated relationship with her teenage daughter and relied on the nostalgia of her old Barbie to cope) made me realize that connecting with your inner child can be such a healing experience, even if some people would think you’re too old and weird to do so. Not only did I get to relate to different Barbies (the Depression Barbie the most, half-kidding), but it also made me appreciate all the sacrifices of one particular woman who made it all possible for me to live and feel in the first place: my own mother.

Sometimes, life has its way of getting to us that we fail to recognize other’s struggles too, especially those of family. The film gave me a glimpse of how my mother must be feeling at times, given that, just like me, she also has her own hopes and dreams, many of which she had to give up in order for me to survive and thrive in this “real world”. Probably, there’s one parallel universe (Barbieland) where she makes all these unfulfilled dreams come true—but never once did I feel that she regrets sacrificing them all for me in this one.

For being a longstanding rock despite all the impossible expectations that come with being a woman and all the headaches that come with parenthood, I’m so grateful for you, Mom. Thanks for going to the gynecologist!