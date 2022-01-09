Bea Alonzo's New Year's Vlog With Dominic Roque Proves She's One ~Blessed~ Actress

Bea Alonzo gave a glimpse into how she spent the new year with her family and Dominic Roque in tow.

In the actress' latest vlog uploaded on January 8, Bea, Dominic, and their family welcomed 2022 at a beach resort in Pangasinan.

During the drive to the resort, Bea got sentimental and said, "Roadtrip all over again. Just like old times in Cali."

The Kapuso actress gave a quick tour of the resort as the resort staff was busy setting up for the group's New Year's eve party. Their group enjoyed an intimate dinner by the beach topped with fireworks where Bea and Dominic shared a kiss. (Aww!)

As New Year's is about spending time with those that we love and care about, Bea's vlog focused on tender moments with the family.

The video ends with snippets from Bea's highlights from the past year and what a year it was for the actress. There's her ~epic~ California trip, the excitement surrounding her network transfer to GMA, and of course, going public with her relationship with Dominic in July.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram, Bea wrote, "Many decisions had to be made, the ones that changed me. But where there is change, there is growth. And when you are comfortable, that is when you really can get to know yourself better, and you can finally let love in."

Watch Bea's full vlog here: