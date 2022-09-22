Belle Mariano Was Just Named Outstanding Asian Star At The Seoul International Drama Awards!

You guys, Belle Mariano just had a *major* achievement! She was just named Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards today, September 22, Thursday. OMG!

The Seoul International Drama Awards is an award ceremony that takes place yearly in Seoul, South Korea.

"Goosebumps," read one of Star Cinema's IG uploads, where it shared screenshots of the He's Into Her star receiving the prestigious award. Belle looked *amazing* in a pink one-sleeved Francis Libiran creation.

"Filipino pride! First-ever Filipina recipient of Outstanding Asian Star award at the #SeoulInternationalAwards. Congratulations our @belle_mariano. #Belle24EverInSeoul

#BelleOutstandingAsianStar"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Belle is officially *the first* Filipina recipient of the award. She actually won against 175 male and female contenders! Wow.

Also among the Outstanding Asian Star nominees were Belle's love team partner Donny Pangilinan, Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Kaila Estrada, Maris Racal, and Zanjoe Marudo. In 2019, Alden Richards won the Asian Star prize, while in 2020, Dingdong Dantes bagged the same award.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Congrats, Belle!

MORE ON BELLE MARIANO AND THE SEOUL INTERNATIONAL DRAMA AWARDS:

Wow, Chanty Videla Became A K-Pop Fan Because Of Belle Mariano And Charlie Dizon

Donny Pangilinan On Belle Mariano's Birthday: 'I'm so lucky that I get to be here by your side'

WATCH: Alden Richards Receives The Asian Star Prize At The 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards