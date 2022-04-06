BIGBANG's T.O.P Pens Letter To Fans: 'Thank you for the last 16 years'

Following the successful release of BIGBANG's new song "Still Life", T.O.P got candid about the time he spent as a member of the boy group and his future plans.
On April 5, T.O.P shared a heartfelt letter to fans on Instagram: "Finally the music is out. I wouldn’t be here without all of YG staff’s help. Thank you all for the last 16 years. It means a lot to me."
He also talked about experiencing a "turning point" in his life and his hopes for the future, saying, "I’m thinking I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment. I look forward to the day when I’ll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future. I’m utmost grateful for my fans. Once again, thank you."
ICYDK, T.O.P parted ways with YG Entertainment earlier this year. Both the agency and T.O.P have assured fans that he will remain a member of BIGBANG.
However, T.O.P mentioned in an interview with Prestige Hong Kong that it might take a while before he makes a comeback as BIGBANG's T.O.P: "Being super honest with the fans, I really don’t want to say this is my last but frankly, it might be a long while until I come back as T.O.P of BIGBANG."
He added, "Over those five years, our music tastes and activities probably differed a lot and now BIGBANG's music and T.O.P’s music are quite different. I’m at the stage in my life where I want to awaken to fresh new challenges, stimuli, and transition."
VIPs don't have to be too sad as the idol expressed his plans for a solo album in the *near* future.
"My first album will come out soon, and it will be my very first journey of sharing who I really am. I spent a lot of sweat and effort to make this album possible. My first full album will be released and this album will be created as a feature film."
We wish you all the best, T.O.P!