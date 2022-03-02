OMG, BIGBANG's T.O.P. Reveals Plan For A Solo Debut Album

Good news, VIPs! We might just be getting new music from BIGBANG's T.O.P. ~soon~.

T.O.P. recently graced the cover of Prestige Hong Kong magazine's March issue and a sneak peek into his interview hinted at his future plans—including a solo album.

Alongside the release of the *aesthestic* cover photo, the magazine also shared that the K-pop idol will be opening up about his six-year hiatus, his past struggles, and his love for music and art.

"Rapper Choi Seung Hyun, better known as T.O.P. breaks his silence about his lengthy disappearance from public view, discusses how his love for art and music have helped him overcome the more difficult periods of his life, opens up about his new-found passion for changing perceptions of mental health and prepares to reveal his future plans, which include a debut solo album," Prestige Hong Kong captioned their Instagram announcement.

The announcement comes at the heels of T.O.P.'s departure from YG Entertainment. YG Entertainment assured fans that T.O.P will continue to participate in BIGBANG's activities, including their much-awaited comeback this year.

The agency shared, "BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. BIGBANG has already completed recording their new song and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video."

The group's last music release was in 2018 with "Flower Road."