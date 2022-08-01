Binibining Pilipinas 2022: Final Q&A Transcript

After they've strutted their stuff in their swimsuits and evening gowns, the question & answer portion is the make-or-break moment for any Binibining Pilipinas candidate. This year's crop of delegates, all stunning and diligent in their own right, made sure to leave their mark during the competition's final and most crucial segment. Scroll on to see how they fared.

READ: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Final Question & Answer Portion Transcript

Karen Laurrie Mendoza; Iloilo City

QUESTION: Body positivity has taken huge strides in today's society. Do you think beauty pageants have adapted and kept up with the diverse beauty standards that we have in the world right now?

ANSWER: "For me, yes. You know what, before, I have been struggling and people have been criticizing me because of my body. When Catriona Gray passed her crown to the next Miss Universe, she told us about the three mountains that she conquered and that inspired me, conquering others. And then I joined Binibining Pilipinas last year and this night, I am here standing in front of you, telling you that no matter size, shape, you are beautiful."

Continue reading below ↓

Nicole Budol; Angono, Rizal

QUESTION: A beuaty pagent is a space for transformation. What has been your biggest character transformation since you joined, and how could this make you deserving of a crown tonight?

ANSWER: "Para sa akin, isang karangalan ng nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas, bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa akin, ang sarap pala mangarap. Ang sarap mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa pong komedyante na laki po sa hirap, at ang aking transpormasyon ay ang magbigay ng inspirasyon. Because I know for myself that I am beautiful, because I know for myself that I am uniquely beautiful with a mission"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chelsea Fernandez; Tacloban City

QUESTION: A previous quiz segment in a reality competition revealed that many of our young kababayans are not anymore aware and familiar with our own national heroes. For you, how important is it to look back at our history, and to learn more about the personalities about our past, in order to build a better future?

Continue reading below ↓

ANSWER: "I believe that it is really important, and we should not disregard our history. Because why? It is part of our culture, it is part of our past, and it's part of who we are today as Filipinos."

Nicole Yance Borromeo; Cebu City

QUESTION: On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen, and why?

Continue reading below ↓

ANSWER: "As a responsible Filipino citizen, I'd like to give myself a good 8, because I know there's always room to improve. There's so much I don't know, but there's so much I'm willing to learn. And I hope to do that with you."

Gabrielle Basiano; Borongan, Eastern Samar

QUESTION: Pageants are a celebration of beauty and goodwill. However there's also lot of toxicity online and offline, that fails to empower us women. If you win as our Binibini, how will you deal with fake news, and other negative comments criticizing your looks, intelligence, and the way you live your life?

Continue reading below ↓

ANSWER: "I have been receiving a lot of opinions from other people and I am not complaining about it because people are entitled to their own opinion. As for me, I will always remind women that we are strong and independent and courageous because these are the traits that are critical in the complicated roles that we women play in today's society."

Continue reading below ↓

Yllana Marie Aduana; Laguna

QUESTION: What are your thoughts and sentiments on the advocacy, "My body, my choice"?

ANSWER: "I believe that all women should always be entitled to our own opinions, and we should have the most autonomy on whatever decision that we have towards our body. Because, as women, we are a tower of strength, a pillar of hope, and a champion of purpose, and we should always believe that all our choices should always come right into out hands."

Continue reading below ↓

Diana Mackey; Nueva Ecija

QUESTION: A pageant crown can give you fame and influence, but so can social media and other online channels. So, how can a pageant still attract young women to its platform when the internet can make instant celebrities out of content creators?

ANSWER: "I know that both platforms can give you fame and influence, you can influence people in both platforms. But through pageants, you can be your own person, you can use your voice, voice about your opinions, your advocacies, that is the exact reason why I joined Binibining Pilipinas because I was an influencer before. I did Pinoy Big Brother, but then I decided to join this pageant because I wanna use my voice, my advocacy

Continue reading below ↓

Jasmine Omay; Tarlac Province

QUESTION: Studies say Filipinos are one of the happiest people on Earth. Why is this so despite the huge challenges Filipinos face every day?

ANSWER: "I personally experience such difficulties during the past three months of Binibining Pilipinas, travelling all the way from Tarlac to Manila in split hours. And I know that Filipinos are happy because we love to do our passion, our purpose in life, and that is the greatest reason why we are happy. And I know I am happy right now, and I hope you are, too."

Continue reading below ↓

Roberta Tamondong; San Pablo, Laguna

QUESTION: Nowadays, we often hear the word "essentials." At this point in your life, what are the missing essentials, and why do you say so?

ANSWER: "I think one of the missing essentials nowadays, especially came from Generation Z, ay, Generation X, is maybe old telephones. The reason why, I remember my dad and I going to a vintage shop and buying a vintage telephone, and with that I can really see the importance of our history and what we came from in the past."

Continue reading below ↓

Annalena Valencia Lakrini; Bataan

QUESTION: Becoming a beauty queen is a pursuit of fame. What are you willing to give up for fame?

ANSWER: "Well, actually, a couple of months ago, I just moved to the Philippines. My whole life changed, but, for me, that wasn't a sacrifice. Because it was my dream, and I always wanted to be in the Philippines, not only to join Binibining Pilipinas, but also to be closer to my family, and my Filipino heritage. And today, I am living the dream on this stage."

Continue reading below ↓

Anna Carres De Mesa; Batangas

QUESTION: What would you rather be, a person who leads, or a person who innovates?

ANSWER: "I would rather be a person who innovates, especially nowadays, that is what we need. We need innovators, we need people who would push us further in our future. Because what we need is people who would help us have a more progressive future. Especially now that we're under a pandemic, we need people who would help us. That is why, I would love encourage everyone to become innovators, to push for your decisions in life, and don't be scared to take risks."

Continue reading below ↓

Stacey Daniella Gabriel; Cainta, Rizal

QUESTION: Personally, how do you distinguish a historian from a Marites?

ANSWER: "A historian is one who recognizes our painful past with factual evidence. Looking back at our rich, vibrant history, and as well as the times our humanity was trampled on and our heritage was almost erased. If we look at our past, we can surely move onward and upward, and rebuild, rise from this pandemic, and dream for a safer, healthier, and happier Philippines."

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE ABOUT BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2022

Meet Nicole Borromeo, The Newly Crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022!

Whoa, Jane De Leon And Joshua Garcia Look ~Stunning~ As Judges Of Binibining Pilipinas 2022

The Internet Had The *Funniest* Reactions To Catriona Gray’s Earrings At The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Coronation Night

Herlene Budol Looks ~*Stunning*~ In Her ‘Hipon Girl’ National Costume