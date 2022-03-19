We're Loving This BFF Moment Between BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Bona Of 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo may be super busy, but her sched's never too jampacked that she can't make time for her friends.

The K-pop star and actress recently hung out with Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), who's currently starring in the tvN coming-of-age K-drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, which also stars Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk.

Jisoo took to IG Stories to share a photo of them together. It looks like they might have gone shopping!

Just like Jisoo, Bona is also a member of a girl group, WJSN (Cosmic Girls).



That's just one of the things Bona and Jisoo have in common. They were also both born in 1995!

SBS once reported that Jisoo approached Bona after the latter shared that she would like them to become friends. Aww.

In April 2021, Bona also revealed on a radio show that they frequently text each other but they both also take a long time to respond to one another. LOL.

"When Jisoo and I text each other, we only exchange like one or two texts a day," Bona shared. "JISOO is like me. We are alike that way. Sometimes, we don't reply to each other for like two or three days."

The two have occasionally shared selfies together, like in 2020, when they were backstage at the time BLACKPINK was promoting their song, "How You Like That", and WJSN was promoting "Butterfly".

In November 2021, Jisoo even sponsored a churros truck for Bona while she was filming Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. So supportive!

So sweet! No wonder they're BFFs!

