Here's Why It's *Illegal* To Share BLACKPINK Lisa's Liquor Ad in Thailand

Thailand authorities have decided to investigate the widespread circulation of liquor advertisements featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa.

According to multiple local sources, the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee (OACC) has been tasked to investigate Thai citizens who have posted and shared photos and videos of Lisa's whisky advertisement on social media.

ICYDK, the Thai member of BLACKPINK was recently named the Asia Brand Ambassador for the whisky brand Chivas Regal. Ad materials for the brand have gone viral due to Lisa's extreme popularity in her home country.

Section 32 of Thailand's Alcoholic Beverage Control Act prohibits the advertisement or display of the name or trademark of alcoholic beverages. Encouraging others to drink is also prohibited. Violators can be sentenced to one year in jail and fined up to 500,000 baht.

The OACC is also said to be investigating if Lisa's appearance in the ads is in violation of the said law.

In an interview with Nation Thailand, Kachonsak Kaewcharat, deputy director of the Ministry of Health's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Lisa's liquor ad appearance might not violated other countries' laws as they do not have the same restrictions on alcohol advertising as Thailand.