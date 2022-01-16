It's A Boy For Kryz Uy And Slater Young's Baby Number Two

ICYMI, Kryz Uy and Slater Young revealed they're expecting a boy in a vlog uploaded on January 12.

Prior to the party, Kryz said that she's hoping to have a girl. "I want Scottie to have a sibling na magiging close sila. So, kung brother, feeling ko magiging close sila. So, OK lang din ako if boy, but I hope it's a girl," she shared.

Continue reading below ↓

Kryz and Slater had a unique gender reveal party which was organized with the help of Kryz's siblings Jack, Dicky, and Slater's sister, Sheryl. The gender reveal came in the form of a fun, choreographed sumo wrestler match with the winner revealing the baby's gender.

In the video's description, Kryz wrote, "Our gender reveal is a month delayed, but so worth the wait. Initially, I wasn't really in the mood to celebrate or have a big party because of the COVID climate and all the weird things happenings around us."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kryz wanted a simple gender reveal party with a balloon or cake, but Jack certainly delivered with her unique and surprising gender reveal. The vlogger wrote, "We are floored by the effort and love you have shown our family."

When Kryz asked Slater his thoughts after the gender reveal, he had this to say, "Magulo na sa bahay kasi marami nang lalaki." Kryz added, "And they say baby number two is opposite of baby number one. And baby number one is a good kid. So ano nalang kaya yung baby number 2?" Slater said, "But I just want to say, this gives me more excuses to buy guy things to pass on."

Kryz first announced in November that she's expecting her second baby. She said, "I'm very, very, happy, but at the same time, like, completely shookt. And scared, to be honest, because it's still [a] pandemic. Like I had two kids during a pandemic, so I can't tell the difference, like how easy it could've been otherwise."

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Kryz's full vlog here: