You Guys, BTS' Jimin Will Be Singing His 1st OST In 'Our Blues'

BTS' Jimin is set to make his K-drama OST debut! Jimin is lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming star-studded drama Our Blues.

According to a report by Soompi, Yamyam Entertainment—the company in charge of producing the OSTs for the drama, announced Jimin's highly-anticipated soundtrack debut: "Since world-class group BTS’ Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story."

Set in the picturesque Jeju Island, Our Blues is an upcoming tvN drama about the *bittersweet* life of people living in the island. The drama is written by famed screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung whose credits include It's Okay, That's Love and That Winter, The Wind Blows, to name a few.

The drama has the dream cast: Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Han Ji Min, and Uhm Jung Hwa. It will also star real-life couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin! Our Blues marks Woo Bin's acting return after his health-related hiatus.

Continue reading below ↓

Jimin is the fourth member of the group to sing an OST. Jin sang the track "Yours" for Jirisan while V released the song "Christmas Tree" for Our Beloved Summer. More recently, Jungkook lent his voice to the soundtrack of the BTS-based webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO.

Our Blues is set to air on April 9.