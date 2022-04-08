Close
Omo, BTS' V Says The Members Are Thinking Of Getting *Matching* Tattoos

Suga is apparently the one who first suggested it!
by Bea Devesa | 5 hours ago
BTS' V Says The Members Are Thinking Of Getting Matching Tattoos
PHOTO: TWITTER/BTS_BIGHIT
It looks like the BTS members are considering getting ~matching~ tattoos.

On April 6, BTS' V responded to WeVerse post of a fan asking the members not to get a tattoo. 

Fan's Post On WeVerse Asking The Members Not To Get A Tattoo
WEVERSE/BTS

V replied, "The members and I have talked about getting a matching friendship tattoo a lot."

"We're going to get a friendship tattoo one day. Please look forward to it," he shared in another comment.

BTS' V Responds To A Fan's WeVerse Post
WEVERSE/BTS

V even jokingly teased ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) about the possible location of their matching ink, saying, "It's going to be somewhere you can’t see like the right buttock."

He also revealed the member who initially suggested the idea of having friendship tattoos done as a group: "I think Suga was the first one to come up with the idea of getting a matching tattoo."

BTS' V Reveals More Details About The Group's Plans Of Getting Matching Tattoos
WEVERSE/BTS

As far as ARMYs know, Jimin and Jungkook are the only BTS members with tattoos. 

While we not so patiently wait for an update on the group's matching ink. the popular K-pop boy group is gearing up for back-to-back Permission To Dance On Stage concert shows in Las Vegas fresh off their appearance at the Grammys 2022.

