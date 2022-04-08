Omo, BTS' V Says The Members Are Thinking Of Getting *Matching* Tattoos

It looks like the BTS members are considering getting ~matching~ tattoos.

On April 6, BTS' V responded to WeVerse post of a fan asking the members not to get a tattoo.

V replied, "The members and I have talked about getting a matching friendship tattoo a lot."

"We're going to get a friendship tattoo one day. Please look forward to it," he shared in another comment.

V even jokingly teased ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) about the possible location of their matching ink, saying, "It's going to be somewhere you can’t see like the right buttock."

He also revealed the member who initially suggested the idea of having friendship tattoos done as a group: "I think Suga was the first one to come up with the idea of getting a matching tattoo."

As far as ARMYs know, Jimin and Jungkook are the only BTS members with tattoos.

While we not so patiently wait for an update on the group's matching ink. the popular K-pop boy group is gearing up for back-to-back Permission To Dance On Stage concert shows in Las Vegas fresh off their appearance at the Grammys 2022.