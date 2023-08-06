Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh Was Reportedly Arrested For Lack Of Papers

Controversy is brewing surrounding Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh.

In the July 31 episode of Cristy Fermin's show, she cited insider reports claiming that the Korean-American CEO of James Reid's label had been arrested on July 28, Friday.

According to reports, Jeffrey had allegedly been jailed after receiving complaints that he did not have the proper documentation to run a business in the Philippines. One of the complainants was reportedly James' dad, Malcolm Reid, who claimed that James had not received the money that Jeffrey had promised him as his partner at Careless.

Cristy also said that Jeffrey might face deportation and had not been allowed to post bail.

"Baka ipa-deport itong Jeffrey Oh na ito. Haharap siya sa deportation," Cristy noted. "Papaano, hiningi ang mga dokumento sa kanya, wala pala siyang mga papeles na nagsasabi at nagbibigay ng kalayaan sa kanya to operate business in the Philippines. Wala rin siyang SEC registration."

Careless (formerly Careless Music Manila) is the music label James co-founded in 2017. As of this writing, they have not yet issued an official statement regarding Jeffrey's alleged arrest.

