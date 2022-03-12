Catriona Gray Defends Harnaaz Sandhu From Weight Gain Critics: 'Miss Universe should be more than an image'

Catriona Gray has come to the defense of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu after the latter was criticized for seemingly gaining weight.

During an interview with journalist Nickie Wang, the beauty queen shared how sad she is to hear about how Harnaaz was being body shamed, especially during Women's Month.

"I think it's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way," Catriona said. "We’re campaigning so hard that a beauty queen, or titlist, or Miss Universe should be more than an image."

"And she is not limited by what her body shape is. She is a spokesperson at the end of the day—that's what I believe—and she is effectively doing her role as a Miss Universe and I feel that she should be celebrated."

In a Q&A video on Miss Universe's IG page, Harnaaz gave a powerful message as she opened up about how she feels when people call her names.

"Well, I think everybody has their own perspective, but I know that [at] the end of the day, it's me and how much I love myself," she said.

"Maybe I'm going through some changes, maybe I didn't sleep well last night and my face is looking puffy today. Or maybe this is how I am. Because we all change at the end of the day. And I think we need to be comfortable. We need to love ourselves. We all go through changes and that should be This is me and I love myself."

Spoken like a true queen!

