Netizens Think Kendra Kramer Is Channeling Catriona Gray In This Photoshoot

Kendra Kramer just had what looks like her first solo photoshoot, and she looks *stunning.*

The photos of Doug Kramer and Chesca Garcia's 12-year-old daughter quickly went viral and netizens claim Kendra is totally channeling Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"Noone in this world can love you more than me," wrote Doug in an IG post, where he shared a beautiful portrait of Kendra.

Kendra also took to her own IG account to share her amazing photos.

"Did someone say pose?" she wrote in her post, where she gazed into the camera in a feathery number.

Kendra also posted a behind-the-scenes video where we can see her absolutely nailing all the poses.

"Little Catriona Gray," commented one netizen.

Another netizen called Kendra a "future Miss Universe," while another said she could see Catriona in the tween.



Kendra's no stranger to posing for the camera, and it shows. No wonder netizens can see a potential beauty queen in the making!