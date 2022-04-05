Catriona Gray Clarifies That She’s *Not* Competing Against Fellow Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach

It’s no secret that Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach have a few things in common. Their millions of Instagram followers aside, they've also both represented and won the country a Miss Universe title, and therefore have been unfairly pitted against each other.

FYI though, the two beauty queens are ~not~ enemies. “Honestly, there is no issue between us as individuals or even as queens,” Catriona reveals in a chat with Cosmopolitan Philippines during a virtual press conference of her Myra E endorsement.

“It would be nice for that kind of perception or conversations to end because we wanna celebrate each other and we always celebrate each other, maybe not in the most public of ways, but we’re all communicating and supporting each other,” she adds, adding how unfortunate it seems that there continues to be a “false narrative” about them.

Continue reading below ↓

The issue resurfaced recently when Pia defended herself against claims that she has been "attacking" Catriona through her glam team. “Bakit kailangan may ‘team’ nila, ‘team’ ko? Tapos may imaginary scenarios pa in your head that we're all at war? Is it really hard to believe that women in the same industry can get along and thrive?” she clapped back.

When asked about Pia’s statement, Catriona had a supportive response: “I love that Pia did speak up on that and it’s sad that she had to do that because it’s not even something that should be perpetuated within the community or amongst empowered and successful women. Because all the queens that the Philippines has ever created are being celebrated and are experiencing successes in their own right.

“We should continue celebrating that instead of finding reasons to put them down and pit them against each other.”

Hear hear, queens!