Wow, Pia Wurtzbach Just Launched A New Foodie Venture As An Ode To Her Love Of Food And Travel

Pia Wurtzbach is diving deeper into entrepreneurship with the launch of her new food business, Pia's World Kitchen!

The Miss Universe titleholder announced on Instagram, "So excited to share this with you! After months of preparation, meetings, and food tastings… I'm finally launching my own food business!"

Pia shared that her new foodie venture is "an ode to my love of food and travel." She also said that the food menu "travels," meaning it changes throughout the year.

Pia's first stop? Japan! She shared that her favorite place to visit in Tokyo was the Meiji Temple as it is dear to her heart. She shared, "I picked up a lucky amulet here after losing in Binibining Pilipinas in 2014. I brought that amulet with me to the Miss Universe competition. I'd like to believe it brought me that extra bit of luck that I needed."

Some Japanese food that Pia will be featuring is rice bowls such as Beef Gyudon, Katsudon, and Curry Rice and they all look super delish!

While Pia's World Kitchen is the beauty queen's ~own~ foodie business, she got into the milk tea craze in 2019 when she launched Bestea Milk Tea with her besties Pauleen Luna and Chef Niña Almoro.

Best of luck to your new foodie business, Pia!