Catriona Gray Is All Of Us After Michelle Dee Failed To Make It To The Miss Universe 2023 Top 5

The entire world, no, the universe, can finally sigh with relief as the Miss Universe 2023 has come to a conclusion, with Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, bringing home the coveted crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Now, just like any other Pinoy, we were rooting for Michelle Dee, who made it to the competition's Top 10. Sadly, she did not advance to the Top 5. Still, she was totally fabulous and made us super proud!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan Philippines (@cosmopolitan_philippines)

One of the ladies rooting for Michelle, of course, was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who was one of the pageant's backstage correspondents, along with American reporter Zuri Hall. And Catriona just couldn't hide her sadness when Michelle didn't make it to the Top 5.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Here's how she reacted after the big announcement:

Zuri: "Cat, what do you think so far?"

Catriona: "Oh my gosh, an incredible batch of five women out there. Of course, I'm so sad to see [the] Philippines wasn't in there, but guys, wow!"

Zuri: "I feel the same about USA, girl, but those women deserve it. Those five women are so close, right?"

Catriona: "Yeah, they're so close I can almost feel it. And they will soon face questions from the selection committee when we come back."

Aww. We feel you, Catriona!

MORE ON MISS UNIVERSE 2023:

We Can't Stop Thinking About Catriona Gray's Pre-Pageant Looks For Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023: Top 3 Q&A Transcript

Aww! Miss Chile Revealed That Her Parents Met Through Miss Universe Three Decades Ago