CCTV Footage Reveals Events Prior To Awra Briguela's Arrest

More details are being released following the video circulating of actress Awra Briguela being arrested outside a Makati bar. She reportedly confronted a group of men and "demanded" that one of them remove his shirt. When her request wasn't granted, she allegedly tore the guy's shirt, triggering a physical altercation.

CCTV footage inside the Poblacion pub has since been making the rounds online, showing the events leading to the reported brawl and arrest.

Based on the footage, two groups were present: Awra and her friends, and the said group of men. Videos show the two groups seemingly playfully interacting with each other.

Awra's friends exit the bar to leave Awra and a group of men, one of them wearing a gray shirt. They appeared to engage in conversation, and later on, the guy can be seen taking his shirt off. A bouncer tells him to wear the shirt again and their group attempts to leave the bar, before Awra pulls his shirt. At a staircase outside, bouncers prevent Awra from chasing the guy and his friends, before the much-publicized brawl outside took place.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Based on a report by TV5's Frontline Pilipinas, the complainant, Mark Christian Ravana, was merely defending himself before he was punched.

"Nakursunadahan niya siguro ako tapos hindi niya ako pinalabas ng bar," he said. "Unang-una talaga, hindi ako pumapatol. Naka-hands up pa nga ako. Sinundan talaga ako sa baba. Then nagulat ako, may sumuntok na sa akin. Madami na ang sumuntok sa akin, lumaban lang ako."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Content creator Zayla Nakajima, on the other hand, claimed in a now-deleted IG Story that she and their friends were sexually harassed by Mark and his group before the brawl happened.

"...there's one guy who creepily harassed me with two attempts," part of her post read. "First attempt, he touched my bum and squeezed it—I was wearing a bra top at the time. Second and worse attempt, he tried to insert his bare hands inside my bra."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the wake of Awra's arrest, celebs such as YouTubers Riva Quenery and Krissy Achino have come to Awra's defense, questioning why she was the only one detained.

Awra was detained at Makati's Poblacion Substation following the brawl. She faces charges of alarm and scandal and disobedience of persons in authority. Mark, meanwhile, has filed a charge of physical injuries against Awra.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON AWRA BRIGUELA AND OTHER CELEBS' ARRESTED:

Comedian Awra Briguela Apologizes For Allegedly Making Fun Of BLACKPINK's Jennie

Deniece Cornejo's Camp Is Filing Contempt Charges Against Vhong Navarro's Wife And Lawyer

Tony Labrusca Has Been Cleared Of Alleged Lasciviousness