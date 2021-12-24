8 Sweet Celeb Family Portraits We're Loving This Holiday Season

More than just receiving gifts in this season of giving, the true essence of Christmas is meant to be spent with family. We’ve rounded up 8 of the sweetest celeb family portraits that will bring joy and warmth.

1. Team Kramer

Cheska and Doug Kramer together with kids Scarlett, Kendra, and Gavin had a Nutracracker-themed photoshoot at home. Cheska wrote, "A merry celebration to all of you! May your homes have a Christ-filled Christmas with all your loved ones."

Continue reading below ↓

2. Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres-Gomez, and Juliana Gomez

Richard, Lucy, and Juliana looked super classy in their 2022 family portrait that included Richard's German Shorthaired Pointer, Vanilla. The photo came with a short greeting that reads, "Wishing you peace, joy, and unconditional love at Christmas and always."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

3. James and Lauren Reid

Siblings Jack, James, and Lauren got together with their dad Malcolm for an intimate Christmas dinner. Lauren wrote, "Haven't done this in a while. We're trying to commit to regular family dinners this 2022. Let's see how we go."

4. Donny Pangilinan

Donny shared a family photo together with celeb parents Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and Anthony Pangilinan with siblings Ella, Benjamin, and Hannah. He captioned the post by writing, "Happy Holidays from the Pangilinans."

Continue reading below ↓

5. Anna Cay and Geloy Villalobos

Anna and Geloy got dressed up in matching Christmas pajamas for their 2021 Christmas photo. The family is spending their first Christmas with the newest addition to their family, Alexei Constantin Cay-Villalobos who was born on October 3.

Continue reading below ↓

6. Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

Dingdong and Marian's Christmas photo with kids Zia and Ziggy was captioned with a beautiful message written by Dingdong. The actor wrote, "2021 was a year filled with many challenges, uncertainties, and difficulties. But it was also a year of breakthroughs, leaps of faith, and strengthened compassion for others. We managed to get through it, most are still getting through it, no matter how hard this year has been for all of us."

Continue reading below ↓

Dingdong added, "Whatever 2022 has in store for all of us, may we all keep the faith, and continue to believe that better days are coming. Through our faith in Him, coupled with the love and support of the people we love, we will overcome."

7. Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez

Sarah and Richard had a simple Christmas selfie with kids Zion and Kai with their candy-themed Christmas tree. Sarah shared in her post that Zion wrote letters to the family for the holidays.

Continue reading below ↓

8. Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad

Another family who's celebrating their first Christmas with their newborn is Sam and Anthony. The couple welcomed their first child Mia this year. Sam wrote, “First Christmas of my little family! Sending our warmest Christmas wishes to all of you.”