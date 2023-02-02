LOL! These Celebs Think January Was The *Longest Month* And Their Tweets Are So Relatable

It’s the same routine every year: We get caught up in the holiday festivities where everything is fast-paced and we’re squeezing in time for our friends and family. Then suddenly, we enter the new year and get back to our old (and uneventful) grind. So if you felt like January was *sooooo* long, you’re not alone! In fact, even celebs and personalities felt the same way!

Let’s look back on the funniest tweets about the month that seemingly lasted *forever.*

“January pa din....tapos January pa din bukas. Ang haba ng month na 'to,” said Pia Wurtzbach. “Kamusta naman ang January 99 niyo?” LOL!

Twitter/PiaWurtzbach

For TV host Bianca Gonzalez, the month definitely had more than 31 days.

Twitter/iamsuperbianca

Social media influencer and beauty queen Ayn Bernos was *struggling* not to do some online shopping before the February sale. So funny!

Twitter/aynbernos

Even TikTok star Arshie Larga felt like the month lasted a whole year!

Twitter/Arshiethromycin

Okay, remember the end-of-year reel everyone was posting back in December? Maris Racal thinks we can start posting them again. LOL!

Twitter/MissMarisRacal

Now that January’s *finally* over (whew!), we’re so excited to see what’s in store for us this 2023! What are you looking forward to this year?

