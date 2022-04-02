Chesca Garcia Opens Up About Planning For Baby #4: 'For now, I'm gonna be setting it aside'

Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer have been very open about their In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) journey. In 2019, Chesca tried conceiving via IVF but was unsuccessful in doing so–thrice.

Opening up about her IVF journey in an episode of Magandang Buhay aired on March 31, Chesca admitted that conceiving through IVF has been a difficult experience for her. She shared, "In your mind, when they put already the embryo, you're already pregnant. You're just waiting for it to grow and become a baby talaga."

"I think it's very hard for women who are doing IVF and expecting because you have a two-week wait period," Chesca explained. "Doon sa two weeks na 'yon, you're hoping na your period will not come. 'Pag dumating siya, ibig sabihin, fail siya."

Chesca said that during her third IVF attempt she was really "hoping and praying" because she missed her period. However, when she took a pregnancy test, she found out she wasn't pregnant. She said, "It's a very hard journey to anyone who's doing IVF simply because may wait period. 'Pag nag-fail siya, may invested emotions ka kasi."

When asked if she and Doug are trying IVF for the fourth time, Chesca responded that it's "something I'm really praying for." She said, "The last failed one, sabi ko, 'Lord, if you don't want us to have a baby anymore, please remove the longing and the wanting of having a baby' because I also want to be obedient to the Lord."

Chesca also said that sometimes, things do not go as planned but the Lord has a good reason for it. She added, "I also want to be an obedient daughter and follower, 'di ba? But still, I have that longing. For now, I'm gonna be setting it aside."

While trying to conceive via IVF is a long process for Chesca, it's also hard for her son, Gavin. She said, "Now I have three kids, they also go through something. Yung expecting, excitement and everything. So, 'di ba, especially my last one, my son, si Gavin, he didn't want to hug and hold me because he said, 'I thought I'm gonna be a kuya na.' I also said, 'Gavin, Mommy also wants to be pregnant but you know, it's not for me to tell. Let's just take this as a way to thank the Lord that he probably is protecting Mama also.' Tapos, hinug niya ako and said, 'I was just hoping to be a kuya.'"