Wow, K-Pop Soloist Chungha Reveals She Paid Off Her Mother's Debt

K-pop soloist Chungha got candid about paying off her mother's debt.

On the August 7 episode of the variety show My Little Old Boy, Chungha revealed that she has taken care of her the debt and has even made some ~thoughtful~ purchases for her mom.

She said, "I paid off all her debts. I also bought her a house even though it’s a small one. I got her a new car as well."

The 26-year-old artist also shared that she dedicated a song for her mother in her latest album.

"I recently released a new album and I wrote the lyrics for one of the songs on the album as a gift for my mother. The title of the song is 'Good Night My Princess.' She said that to me before going to work at night."

Chungha went on to recall her experience living in Texas, USA with her mother, saying, "My mother raised me on her own in the United States and I think she always felt sorry about the fact that I had to go to school by myself from when I was very young. So whenever she thinks about that period of time, her eyes get all red and teary."

In a previous interview, Chungha shared that her 2021 song "X (No Flowers On The Path I've Taken" reminded her of her mother's sacrifices: "She went through some hardships. Thanks to my mom, I was able to grow up well."

In 2016, Chungha debuted as a member of the project girl group I.O.I . Following their disbandment, she made her debut as a solo artist with the album Hands On Me.