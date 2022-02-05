Chynna Ortaleza Reveals Kean Cipriano Actually Proposed To Her Twice

Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano have been married for over six years, tying the knot in November 2017.

In a recent Instagram post, Chynna revealed that Kean proposed to her twice! Sharing a photo from their second proposal, Chynna wrote, "Nakita ko nanaman ang aming simpleng selfie noong nag-propose si Kean ng mas formal."

"Armed na siya ng singsing na pinili ko at napagkasunduan namin," Chynna continued. "Yes… Guys… Pati detalye ng singsing at investment na ilalagay namin sa ring ay pinagusapan na namin dahil sadyang wise lang po talaga kaming mga bata."

Chynna shared that initially, there was no ring when Kean popped the question but shared, "I was so happy because he was so sincere." She added, "Nothing to document that but the HD in our heads. It is truly one of the most beautiful memories that only he and I share."

"Dito pagkatapos namin mag-tatatakbo sa mixed emotions… At kakatawa at iyak… Ayan naisip na namin mag-picutre," she wrote.

Chynna added, "Treasure the love that God has bestowed upon your hearts and learn to see its many languages and faces."

Chynna and Kean celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in November 2021. Apart from having two proposals, the couple also got married twice–first in a civil wedding ceremony in 2015 and in a bigger church wedding in 2017. The two celebrities are proud parents to kids Stellar and Salem.