CL Reveals The Reason Behind 2NE1's Coachella Reunion And We're Crying

What was supposed to be a solo appearance by CL at the recent Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival turned out to be 2NE1's surprise reunion stage and we're still crying!

It turns out, the mastermind behind the group's reunion is none other than 2NE1's leader CL.

On April 18, Monday, she took to Twitter to share the reason behind the surprise stage, saying, "I am grateful and blessed to be alive long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom. The reason why I decided to invite the members after I was invited to perform at Coachella is because I wanted to see us reunite on our terms before it's too late. Through this performance, I wanted to relay my gratefulness to everyone who has been supporting and loving 2NE1 for the past 12 years."



She added, "Thanks to today's moment, I hope you could relive the past emotions that you felt through us. I want to express my thanks to the members who dazzled on stage today and to everyone who worked together to make this come true. I will continue until the day we could perform a full hour on this stage."

2NE1 performed their hit song "I Am The Best", seven years since their *final* stage performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2015.