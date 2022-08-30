Claudia Barretto Had The *Sweetest* Message For Her Mom Marjorie As She Graduated From College

Claudia Barretto just marked another milestone in her life: She's just graduated from college!

The singer recently took to social media to share photos from her commencement exercises at the Ateneo de Manila University, where she finished with a degree in Psychology.

"Can’t thank you enough, @marjbarretto," Claudia captioned her Instagram post, which featured her wearing a toga and looking beautiful in a pink terno dress. Aww.

Marjorie Barretto, Claudia's older sister, Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, and Janine Gutierrez took to the comments section to share their messages of congratulations.

Marjorie, meanwhile, couldn't be prouder. On her IG account, she shared photos with her children Claudia, Dani, Leon, and Erich, on Claudia's graduation day.

"Congratulations Claudia!" Marjorie wrote. "I will never forget how happy you made me feel today. I am so proud of you. You are so ready for this new chapter in your life. I will always be behind and beside you. I love you, I love you, I love you! Thank you, Lord!"

Congrats, Claudia!

