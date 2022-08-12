Claudine Barretto Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds Thanks To Intermittent Fasting

We'll soon see Claudine Barretto on TV as the actress revealed she's more than ready for her showbiz comeback.

In an interview with GMA's entertainment correspondent, Lhar Santiago aired on 24 Oras on August 11, the actress revealed that she lost a whopping 60 pounds and credited intermittent fasting (IF) for her weight loss.

The actress shared, "Intermittent fasting po, Tito Lhar, yung ginawa ko. This time, na-lose ko 60 pounds, so nakakatuwa talaga."

Claudine quickly explained that she did 16-18 hours of fasting with a window of only four hours to eat.

In a Cosmo.ph interview with nutritionist Dana Kriselli DC. Munoz, RND in 2018, intermittent fasting was described as "a change in the dietary pattern giving focus on 'when to eat' rather than 'what to eat.' People who do intermittent fasting allow their bodies to fast longer than they feast. The fasting can be done in shorter durations or in longer periods, such as having five days of regular eating and two days of fasting."

Claudine is set to appear in the 20th anniversary special of Wish Ko Lang entitled Bisita, which airs on August 13. The drama also stars Glenda Garcia and James Blanco. Talking about the upcoming show, the actress shared, "When they sent me the script at saka noong in-explain nila na for the 20th year anniversary, agad-agad naman akong umo-o. Ang ganda naman din kasi nung kuwento."

She added, "Na-miss ko rin talaga umarte at saka nanonood din talaga ako ng Wish Ko Lang."

