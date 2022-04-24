We're Loving Coleen Garcia And Billy Crawford's Amanpulo Pics As They Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

It's been four years since Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford tied the knot, and they celebrated the occasion in a special way.

In an IG post, Coleen shared photos from their family's vacation in Amanpulo.

"How we spent our fourth wedding anniv," Coleen wrote in her post, featuring pics of their fam enjoying a boat ride on the island and her showering their son Amari with kisses (so cute!). "Our hearts are so so full!

It's clear just how much Coleen and Billy love the beach. In fact, the celeb couple got married in Balesin in April 2018.

Billy proposed to Coleen in December 2016 after two years of dating. The two met while hosting the noontime program It's Showtime!. They welcomed Amari in September 2020.

Coleen recently starred in Vivamax's film Adarna Gang in March, while Billy hosts the TV5 noontime show, Lunch Out Loud.

Happy anniversary, Coleen and Billy!

