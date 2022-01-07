Daniel Padilla Shuts Down *Cheating Rumors* Linking Him To Barbie Imperial

No time for guessing games! Daniel Padilla just slammed rumors linking him to fellow Kapamilya star Barbie Imperial.

Speculations on the actor's involvement with Barbie started after a certain netizen posted a photo of Barbie spotted with Daniel’s mother Karla Estrada and sister Magui Ford. The photo was taken at the family's residence.

The now-viral screengrab was from a video posted by someone named Chad Kinis when their group went to Karla’s house for Christmas carols on December 27. Daniel was notably nowhere in sight.

It didn't stop the netizen from putting malice on the photo. He asked Karla on a separate post, “Ano pong ginagawa ni Barbie sa bahay niyo? May namamagitan po ba sa kanilang dalawa ni DJ?”

Needless to say, members of #KathNiels—which is the term for Daniel and real-life beau Kathryn Bernardo's fandom—were quick to defend their idol.

In an Instagram post, the Solid KathNiel fan page posted a snippet of their conversation with Daniel.

The message contains a post sent to the actor. It’s linked to a photo of the famous couple, captioned, “ANG BUMANGGA, GIBA.”

Daniel expressed his gratitude for his fans’ support and also clarified that they have nothing to worry about.

He wrote, “Salamat haha. Pero wag niyo ng pansinin yun. Nonsense,” then includes a wink emoji to further assure their supporters.

In another Instagram story, Daniel reiterated that the issue is ‘irrelevant’ and ‘nonsense’, and even questioned if the news is worth being called a 'cheating speculation' if it’s coming from an unreliable source.

Further, fans were delighted when MJ Lastimosa posted a screenshot of her conversation with Kathryn. The beauty queen, linking her tweet on a *trending post*, showed a message of the actress, "Hahahaha gagii, alagang Ford po opo,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Alagang ‘Ford’, which pertains to Daniel’s real last name, quickly skyrocketed to worldwide trends shortly after.

Aww. Stay unbothered, Kathryn and Daniel!

