We're Loving Daryl Ong And Dea Formilleza's 'Crash Landing On You'-Inspired Prenup Shoot

We like a good K-drama-inspired photo shoot, and we have to say that we're loving Daryl Ong and Dea Formilleza's Crash Landing On You-inspired prenup pictorial.

The singer took to IG to share their pre-wedding photos, which feature a host of themes, from edgy to romantic.

Their CLOY photos appeared to have been filmed in a forest, with Daryl channeling Captain Ri in a military uniform and Dea dressed fashionably as businesswoman Yoon Se Ri.

"'Crash Landing ONG You,'" Daryl wrote in the caption. "Starring Hyun Din and Son Dea-Jin as Captain Ryl and Yoon So-ri." LOL. Witty!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Daryl surprised Dea in July 2021 when he proposed to her during a live stream on his YouTube channel.

"Sabi ko kay Dea, gusto kong makausap yung parents niya para hingin yung blessing nila," Daryl said in the video. "Thank you, thank you so much."

Before popping the qustion, Daryl remarked, "Wala na akong mahihiling pa. Kung meron akong mahihiling pa—'di ko alam kung ine-expect mo 'to, babe..."

Continue reading below ↓



In the same live stream, Dea shared how Daryl had actually proposed to her as early as three months into their relationship. They've been secretly engaged since. Aww.

Continue reading below ↓

"Itong singsing ko (referring to an old ring), may date dito, [kung] kailan nangyari 'yon," she told viewers. "That was October 4, 2016. So suot-suot ko lang siya. Kami lang nakakaalam na engaged kami."