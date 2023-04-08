'The Glory' IRL: This Davao Content Creator Calls Out Her HS Classmates For Bullying

Davao-based content creator Karel Kat Lopez opened up about the bullying she experienced from her high school classmates. She shared on her Facebook page her painful memories.

She shared that she refuses to join high school reunions because she wants to move forward with her life. She clarified that she hopes her bullies' children wouldn't experience bullying.

Her posts said: "Reason why never ako sumali sa mga High School reunion di ko alam bat ang proud nyo sa mga pambubully nyo di sana ma experience ng mga anak nyo yan in the future". It shared a screenshot of her former classmate's comment.

She added that she asked her parents to pick her up from school because she feared that she would encounter her bullies on her way home. "I remember nakitxt pa ko sa parents ko na sunduin ako pag uwian kasi aabangan daw ako nong grupo nila," she said.

Netizens then shared their own bullying experiences:

One netizen said that Karel's experience reminded her of The Glory, a hit k-drama about bullying.

Bullying is never okay because it can have serious and long-lasting negative effects on the victim's mental and physical health, self-esteem, and sense of safety.

If you or someone you know is being bullied, it's important to seek help. You can talk to a trusted adult, such as a teacher, school counselor, parent, or doctor. They can provide support, guidance, and resources to address the situation. It's important to remember that no one deserves to be bullied and there is help available.