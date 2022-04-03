You Have To Read Derek Ramsay's Super Sweet Birthday Message For Ellen Adarna

As Ellen Adarna turned another year older on April 3, her hubby Derek Ramsay took to Instagram to pen a very sweet message for the actress.

Derek shared several of his favorite memories with the actress whom he married in November. His post included photos from their wedding, launching a business together, and even some snaps from the couple's recent honeymoon in Africa.

Derek wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday, my love. So much has happened in one year and it seems to have gone by so fast."

Continue reading below ↓

He continued, "Love, I can't imagine a life without you and Elias. Thank you for coming into my life. I love you more than you can ever imagine."

This past week, Derek also commemorated the first year anniversary of his proposal to Ellen. Sharing some throwback photos from the happy occasion, Derek wrote, "Exactly one year ago I made the best decision of my life. I love you, @maria.elena.adarna."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Derek and Ellen confirmed their relationship in February 2021. The couple's romance blossomed from the time that their cozy dinner party photos came out in January. Derek revealed in an interview that there was an instant spark with Ellen as he said, "It's not a normal relationship. Hindi siya yung may parang ligawan."