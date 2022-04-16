So, Did Isabel Santos Just Go ~*Instagram Offish*~ With John Lloyd Cruz?

For the first time ever, artist Isabel Santos posted a photo of her *rumored* boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz on her Instagram account–this time with the actor facing the camera!

This week, Isabel shared snaps of John Lloyd holding the most adorable puppy, captioning her post, "BB1, BB2."

Isabel's post seems to be a confirmation of their budding romance since the 31-year-old artist previously posted photos of a trip to the beach with the actor and his son, Elias in tow.

Rumors of Isabel's possible romance with John Lloyd first surfaced in November last year when fans noticed that Isabel has been spotted in what looked like John Lloyd's properties in Antipolo and Batangas. The two were also spotted together in December at a Christmas party of John Lloyd's talent agency, Crown Artist Management, which is co-owned by Maja Salvador.

If this is indeed a *boyfriend reveal* on Insta, then we're super happy for John Lloyd and Isabel!

