Dimples Romana Shared The Sweetest Birthday Message For Angel Locsin: 'Thank you for being with me always'

Dimples Romana just shared the most heartwarming birthday greeting for her BFF, Angel Locsin.

In an IG post, the actress honored Angel who just turned 37 years old.

"Maligayang kaarawan sa aking pinakamamahal na best friend, mars for life, @therealangellocsin," Dimples wrote in her upload, featuring a photo of the besties locked in an embrace. "To say that I am proud of the woman you have become and the legacy of your heart would be an understatement. If only people would get to see you up close and hear you speak, they too would love you even more."

"I have never known a woman as strong, as dignified, as loving and as loyal as you are," Dimples added. "Thank you for being by me, with me, always. In many of life’s struggles and victories, lagi kitang kasama. Salamat. I am truly blessed to have a best friend who has a heart big enough to fit all that love you so willingly and selflessly give to everyone."

Continue reading below ↓

In an IG Story, Angel reacted to Dimples' message.

"Ang best friend kong ubod ng sweet!" Angel wrote. "Love you forever, mars!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Angel and Dimples' friendship started when they both starred in the supernatural series Lobo in 2008. In an IG post, Angel shared that they had become friends after she treated Dimples to manggang hilaw. Dimples even played a huge role in Neil Arce's proposal by getting Angel's ring size. Aww. Happy birthday, Angel!

MORE ON DIMPLES ROMANA:

Angel Locsin Reveals She Became BFFs With Dimples Romana Because Of Manggang Hilaw

Dimples Romana Helped Neil Arce Get Angel Locsin’s Ring Size

BFFs Bea, Angel, Anne, Angelica, And Dimples Reunite For A 'Sunday Fun Day'