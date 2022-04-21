Dionne Monsanto Just Gave Us Our First Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl

Dionne Monsanto is now a mother!

The 36-year-old former Pinoy Big Brother housemate recently made her first social media post since giving birth.

"I have the best view ever," Dionne wrote in the upload, which featured a short video clip of her baby sleeping like an angel in a crib. "Our baby girl, born on 18 April 2022 at 04:22 a.m."

Dionne first revealed in December 2021 that she and her husband, businessman Ryan Stalder, were expecting. Dionne described it as their "most exciting adventure yet". They're now based in Switzerland.

Dionne and Ryan first met during her PBB days in 2007 but only started dating in 2018. The couple got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot a month after.

Congrats to the new parents!

