Bianca Gonzalez Opens Up About Being The Main Host Of 'Pinoy Big Brother': 'Hindi pa siya totally nag-si-sink in'

Bianca Gonzalez shared that she's still in disbelief after becoming the main host of the reality game show Pinoy Big Brother.

Appearing on an episode of Magandang Buhay on March 24, Bianca was asked by host Regine Velasquez if she was surprised upon learning that she's now the main host of the show. Bianca said, "Windang yung word. Parang hanggang ngayon, prinoproseso ko pa lahat ng nangyari."

Continue reading below ↓

"Kasi nangyari siya in a way na hindi ine-expect ng lahat," Bianca shared. "Grateful, of course, na parte pa rin ako ng pamilyang ito, kasama ko siyempre sina momshie Mels (Melai Canteveros), si Kim (Chiu), si Robi (Domingo), si Enchong (Dee). Pero kasi may pagkakumplikado yung mga nangyari, yung mga taong involved. To be perfectly honest, hanggang ngayon, parang prinoproseso ko pa. Hindi pa siya totally nagsi-sink in pero every day, we show up for work, we do our best at work."

Regine then asked Bianca if she ever thought that one day she'd be the main host of PBB. Bianca responded, "You know what, never. Parang happy ako sa kung saan yung posisyon ko to support. In my head, feeling ko magkakasama kami sa PBB until hindi na kami kailangan ng PBB or hanggang matapos yung PBB. In my head, ganoon siya. And happy ako doon sa posisyon na 'yon. Pero ayun nga, the world turned upside down."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Magandang Buhay co-host and PBB: Double Up winner Melai gave her thoughts about working with Bianca on the TV show. Melai shared that Bianca gives her 100% and in amazement, recalled a time when they were hosting the show without using a prompter.

Bianca added, "I think lang yung pamilya ni Kuya, noon nagsama-sama kaming lima, sanay tayo na ito yung napapanood natin sa PBB kasi effective siya that way. Noong kinailangan namin mag-adapt sa sitwasyon, parang ang naisip ko noon na natutunan ko kay Momshie Mels, noong PBB Otso, Robbie, ikaw, Kim, and Alex (Gonzaga), 'Ang tagal ko nang ginagawa yung PBB, akala ko alam ko na kung paano i-host yung PBB.'"

Bianca also honored her co-hosts for showing her a fresh, new way of hosting the show. She added, "Pinakita nila sa akin na may bagong way na puwede 'tong iatake. May fresh way pala, puwede pala gawing comedy, puwede gawing barkada."

Continue reading below ↓

"Noong nangyari lahat ng 'to, I knew na doon siya papunta," Bianca said. She shared that they use Robbie, Enchong, Kim, and Melai's individual strengths as hosts to make PBB a solid live show.

In February, long-time Pinoy Big Brother host Toni Gonzaga announced her exit from the show after serving as its main host for 16 years. Prior to Toni's announcement, veteran ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe shared that Toni voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca.