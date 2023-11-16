Let's Talk About The Early Favorites To Win The Crown Of Miss Universe 2023

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is days away. From the swimsuit to the long gown competition and Q and A, beautiful ladies worldwide are vying for the coveted title, always on their A-game, even as early as the preliminaries!

ICYMI, all eyes were peeled on the frontrunners of this year’s competition as they showed up in captivating runway looks and impressed everyone with their standout personalities at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 15 (CST). Below, check out the ones who made the most mark in the pageant's preliminary competition.

Early favorites at Miss Universe 2023:

Michelle Dee, Philippines

Our very own Michelle certainly ~*served*~ in a red maillot that accentuated her curves, as well as a Mark Bumgarner number that is nothing but jaw-dropping on the runway. There's no doubt that she came in ready for the competition, covering all bases, including studying El Salvador's language so she could make the most out of her stay in the host country. We love the dedication, MD!

Jane Garrett, Nepal

Nepal's bet Jane is no doubt one of the strongest contenders of this year's contest, a darling of the crowd for breaking stereotypes as the first plus-size contender in history. She drew cheers from the audience for her super sexy catwalk, making a case for body positivity and women's health.

Sheynnis Palacios, Nicaragua

Nicaragua's Sheynnis is a clear crown-ready candidate, stealing the spotlight with her goddess-like looks. The stunner, who is good friends with Michelle, is more than meets the eye—bringing in the passion with her advocacies for mental health and animal rights.

Anntonia Porslid, Thailand

Thai-Danish beauty Anntonia nailed it at the preliminaries, showing up in her sultry runway looks, and stealing hearts with Thailand's signature wai greeting.

Lujane Yacoub, Bahrain

Bahrain's 19-year-old contender is an infectious ball of charm on the runway, bringing a unique change to the competition with her fun-loving personality and grace.

