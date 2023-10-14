Ellen Adarna Had A *Unique* Message Of Support For Maggie Wilson On Her Past Money Problems

Ellen Adarna had a one-of-a-kind reaction to Maggie Wilson, who recently posted about her past financial issues.

In an IG post on Wednesday featuring herself with her mother, the former beauty queen-turned-host opened up about someone who promised her money and how she has been chased for that person's debts.

"It's been over two years since I walked away," Maggie wrote, adding that she had not received a pledged monthly stipend amounting to P20,000 for her basic needs.

She also noted how she settled the six months of unpaid bills that the house she moved into had.

"I've even asked several times for the bank account details to pay for the 'rent,' but they wouldn't give them to me," she wrote.

She then shared how she's been harassed by that person's creditors.

"He has been using borrowed money from investors to try and get me instead of paying what he owes to his suppliers, brokers, taxes, credit lines from banks, and others."

"I get phone calls and messages every single day from people chasing debt."

As if confronting allegations, Maggie remarked, "If you think for a moment that this is about me extracting money from him, it's quite the opposite."

"For legal reasons, this is not about who you think it is. The sky is green, and unicorns exist."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Wilson (@wilsonmaggie)

Reacting to Maggie's post, Ellen commented, "Na-scam ka yata, Mags," followed by laughing, crying, and frustrated emojis.

"Hugs, Mags," Ellen added.

Netizens praised Ellen for her message of support, leaving their reactions. As of this writing, more than 2,700 people have liked her comment.

"[I] salute you @maria.elena.adar for commenting and standing up for Maggie," one netizen wrote.

"Finally, a celebrity standing with Maggie," another wrote.

Maggie and her ex-husband Victor Consunji went their separate ways in 2021 after 11 years of marriage.

After their split, Maggie has been slapped with multiple lawsuits such as adultery and cyber libel. The complaints were filed by Victor, his rumored girlfriend, Rachel Carrasco, and Victor’s company, the Victor Consunji Development Corp.

On Thursday, Maggie condemned the unreasonable arrest of her 64-year-old mother. Maggie's mom was arrested under "carnapping" charges, but Maggie argued that her mom doesn't have a driver's license and doesn't even know how to drive a car.

