Maggie Wilson Reveals Posts From Netizens Coming Forward About Victor Consunji’s Alleged 'Affair'

On August 7, the internet went abuzz when Maggie Wilson posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories about Victor Consunji’s alleged “other woman,” who was identified to be a certain Rachel Carrasco. Since then, netizens have been coming forward and messaging the former beauty queen about spotting her estranged husband with another woman years before they announced their separation.

Instagram/wilsonmaggie

Maggie posted on her stories a conversation that dates back to September 17, 2019, which was "the day [she] found out" about the alleged affair. A netizen (whose identity was kept a secret by Maggie) told the entrepreneur that they saw Victor with a woman at the airport.

The two announced their separation in September 2021, about two years after she received the aforementioned message.

Instagram/wilsonmaggie

Maggie then posted another conversation wherein the sender reportedly saw Victor and Rachel check into a hotel back in December 2019.

Instagram/wilsonmaggie

The former beauty queen took to Instagram to post photos of Rachel in Amanpulo, highlighting another message from a netizen saying: “Saw Victor in Amanpulo […] walking [on] the shore and in [the] clubhouse having breakfast. But not sure if the same girl. I remember the hair is parang blonde color.”

This was then followed by a repost of the Instagram story by Tim Connor, who also received adultery charges from Victor.

Instagram/wilsonmaggie

“This absolute train wreck must stop on both sides now. Watching two people (one I was previously close to) trying to harm each other never gets anywhere in the bigger picture […] I won’t be letting this happen any further and have encouraged the parties to stop temporarily to make way for what I hope can be diplomatic and pragmatic dialogue.”

As of writing, Victor has yet to comment on the issue.

