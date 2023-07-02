LOL, Ellie Eigenmann Totally *Disapproved* Of Jake Ejercito's Korean Haircut

Kids say the darndest things because they're incredibly honest, and recently, Jake Ejercito got the most *straightforward* feedback about a new look.

On July 1 on his Facebook page, Jake posted a convo between him and his daughter, Ellie Eigenmann, and the exchange is too funny.

"Hi my love, sorry I got so busy yesterday," read Jake's text to Ellie. "Grandma, Tito Jacob, and Tita Casie came to support me."

Jake then sent a photo that featured a new haircut.

"Do you like my Korean hairstyle?" he added.

Ellie flat out replied, "No" using a bird meme. LOL.

"Ang straightforward ng beshie ko. #JEllieConvos," Jake captioned his post, with cartwheeling emojis sprinkled throughout the sentence.

This isn't the first time the father and daughter had a hilarious interaction. In August 2022, while on vacation in Spain, Jake scooped some more treats from a candy shop after Ellie gave him a *death stare.*

"'No' to 'Ok boss' real quick #underdesaya," Jake captioned his tweet,

We love Jake and Ellie's cute antics!

