Enrique Gil Greets Liza Soberano On Her 24th Birthday: 'My one and only'

Enrique Gil just made the sweetest greeting for Liza Soberano as she celebrated her 24th birthday on January 4.

"My one and only," Enrique wrote in an IG post, featuring a cute photo of him and Liza together. "Cheers to you, my love. Happy birthday."

Enrique has always had the most touching messages for Liza on her birthday. Last year, he wrote, "We may be [on] an island far away, but my paradise is always with you." In 2020, he called her "an angel on earth." Aww.

Continue reading below ↓

Liza went on IG Stories to thank family and friends who greeted her on her special day, including Enrique's sister, Andie Gil, and singer Darren Espanto.

"I know you will achieve so many great things in your life and I’m so excited to watch you accomplish and achieve all your goals and dreams," Andie wished Liza in an IG post. "I hope in 2022 we get to have more adventures and laugh a lot more."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Darren, on the other hand, described Liza as a "strong woman with a big heart."



Happy birthday, Liza!