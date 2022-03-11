OMG! Ex-2NE1 Member Minzy, SB19 Invite PH Fans To 'K-nnected Forever' Festival

Heads up, POS, Blackjacks, and A'TINs!

K-pop and P-pop ~royalties~ Minzy and SB19 are set to deliver must-see performances at the "K-nnected Forever" festival and they're inviting Filipino fans to the virtual party!

The online festival happening on March 12 marks the launch of the new building of the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Minzy gave a special shoutout to fans through a video posted by KCC on their SNS: "Mabuhay, Philippines! How are you, guys? To my POS and Blackjacks, I miss you guys so so much and because of that, I have some great news! Catch me live at the 'K-nnected Forever' festival. Mahal ko kayo. I love you guys and see you soon!"

Continue reading below ↓

SB19 members also urged fans to attend the virtual gathering, saying, "Sobrang excited talaga kaming mag-perform para sa inyo at maipakita namin sa inyo ang ganda ng new home ng KCC."





Aside from performances, fans are also expected to be introduced to the different cultural experiences KCC could offer. Other activities include a K-pop dance class by P-pop girl group YARA, a Korean cooking class by Chef Sharwin Tee, and many more.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The event will be hosted by Kring Kim and Kyung Min Kim. You can catch the celebration live at KCC's YouTube channel.