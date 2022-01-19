Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

EXO's Chen Has Welcomed His Second Child!

Congrats to Chen and his wife!
by Andie Estella | Just now
exo Chen welcomes second child
PHOTO: instagram/weareone.exo
Featured

EXO-Ls, here is your good news for the day: EXO’s Chen and his wife have welcomed their second child! The couple's firstborn, a daughter, was born on April 29, 2020

According to Soompi, a source from Xportsnews reported that Chen's wife recently gave birth. In response, Chen's agency SM Entertainment confirmed the happy news.

Chen is currently serving in the military after enlisting in October 2020. He announced his enlistment via a handwritten letter that he posted on his social media account on October 26.

Congratulations, Chen!

MORE ABOUT CHEN:

Fans React As Chen Of EXO Announces Marriage + Girlfriend’s Pregnancy

EXO’s Chen Has Welcomed His First Child

It’s Official: EXO’s Chen Confirms His Military Enlistment

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Read more stories about