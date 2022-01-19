EXO's Chen Has Welcomed His Second Child!

EXO-Ls, here is your good news for the day: EXO’s Chen and his wife have welcomed their second child! The couple's firstborn, a daughter, was born on April 29, 2020.

According to Soompi, a source from Xportsnews reported that Chen's wife recently gave birth. In response, Chen's agency SM Entertainment confirmed the happy news.

Chen is currently serving in the military after enlisting in October 2020. He announced his enlistment via a handwritten letter that he posted on his social media account on October 26.

Congratulations, Chen!

