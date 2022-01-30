Francine Diaz Recalls Her Humble Start In Showbiz: 'Audition muna bago kumain para makatipid'

Francine Diaz went through a lot of hardships before achieving fame in Kadenang Ginto. The actress, who recently turned 18, sat down for an interview with Karen Davila as she recalled the hard work she put into her early years in showbiz.

In Karen's vlog uploaded on January 29, Francine opened the doors of her new home to Karen as the young actress talked about life before achieving fame.

Francine revealed in the interview that at 10 years old, she felt like she needed to work to help out her parents and her five other siblings. She recalled her growing up years in Tondo and how her dad, Michael Diaz worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and later as a Grab delivery rider. Francine said, "Ang sama ko namang anak kung wala akong itutulong."

Francine revealed that when she was starting out in showbiz, she'd always ask her road manager for any leads for new projects. She said, "Natandaan ko yung nag-audition ako para sa serye ni Kuya Jericho Rosales, ang rule namin ni Mama, 'Audition muna bago kumain para makatipid.' So, bawal kaming kumain hanggang hindi ka tapos mag-auditon, kasi yung pamasahe namin, tipid lang."

Francine recalled, "Siyempre, pag gutom, slow ka mag-pick-up ng instructions, 'di nagwo-work yung brain. So, parang may sinasabi yung director at the time nung audition, kasi gutom na din ako noon pero binibigay ko naman yung best ko sa audition tapos sabi niya, 'Ang artista dapat matalino, 'di tatanga-tanga.'"

When Francine bagged one of the leading roles for Kadenang Ginto, the actress revealed she didn't have enough money to head to the story con. She told Karen, "Sa story con, may binigay na address tapos nangutang kami sa road manager ko ng pang-Grab kasi wala kaming pamasahe. Minsan nga po, kinakatok pa namin yung kapitbahay namin ng madaling araw para sa pamasahe."

Francine revealed that Kadenang Ginto opened a lot of doors and blessings. Her father said of his daughter’s success, "Siya ang nag-angat sa pamilya namin." He also said, "Advice ko lang sa kanya, huwag ka na magbago. Kung ano yung dinaanan natin, dalhin mo 'yon kahit saan ka makarating."

Watch Francine’s full interview here: