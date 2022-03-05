Wow, Francis Libiran Will Be Designing Hidilyn Diaz's Wedding Gown

It looks like Hidilyn Diaz and her fiance Julius Naranjo have started their wedding preparations as the Olympic gold medalist and her fiance met up with celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran!

Francis, who designed wedding gowns for celebs such as Max Collins and Pauleen Luna, wrote on Instagram, "Love is golden. The World Champion deserves only the gold standard in fashion design on her special day."

Francis' business partner, Arsi Baltazar also posted an update on their meeting with Hidilyn. He wrote, "Thank you @hidilyndiaz and @imjulius for coming to our atelier. Indeed, @francislibiran8 and I are so thrilled about this huge milestone project with you! It is absolutely an honor and a pleasure."

Hidilyn responded to Arsi's post and wrote, "Salamat po."

In October 2021, Hidilyn revealed some deets on her upcoming wedding. She revealed in an interview that she and Julius plan to tie the knot in Baguio. She said, "We're planning a simple private wedding in Mount Costa in Baguio. The place doesn't really matter as long as God is there and our loved ones."

The weightlifter also revealed that they'll be flying to Europe for their honeymoon: "I want our honeymoon to be in Europe or any place where we will be away from it all and have time for both of us to plan the future."

Hidilyn met Julius in 2017 while at a sports event in Turkmenistan. They announced their engagement in 2021 and Julius proposed to Hidilyn with a unique custom-made weightlifting-themed ring.